Kraftwerk brings 3-D show to the Pageant for rare St. Louis performance

Kraftwerk brings its 3-D tour to the Pageant on July 26 as part of its North American tour. The tour will utilize 3-D visuals and performance from the pioneering electronic music act, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
A special guest will be announced.
This is a rare appearance for Kraftwerk, which reportedly hasn't been in St. Louis since 1975. The group includes Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert and Falk Grieffenhagen.
Showtime is 8 p.m.
Tickets are $49.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information at thepageant.com.