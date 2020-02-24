Kraftwerk heading to St. Louis for rare performance at the Pageant that will be in 3-D

Kraftwerk is bringing its 3-D tour to the Pageant as part of its North American tour on July 26. The tour will utilize 3-D visuals and performance from the pioneering electronic music act. Kraftwerk is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

A special guest is to be announced.

This is a very rare appearance for Kraftwerk, who reportedly haven’t been in St. Louis since 1975.

Showtime is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

Kraftwerk is Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert, and Falk Grieffenhagen.

