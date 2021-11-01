 Skip to main content
Kraftwerk's 3-D tour coming to the Pageant in July
Kraftwerk

Kraftwerk

 Photo by Peter Boettcher

Update: Kraftwerk 3-D is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. May 27. The legendary electronic music band’s 2020 tour was canceled because of the pandemic.

Tickets are $59.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The show is presented by AEG and Steve Litman Presents.

 

 

Previous update: Kraftwerk has canceled its 3-D tour that was coming to the Pageant July 26. Refunds will be made available. The group announced the news on its website. The tour cancellation comes in the wake of the pandemic.

In May, Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider died of cancer; he'd left the band over a decade ago.

Original post: Kraftwerk brings its 3-D tour to the Pageant on July 26 as part of its North American tour. The tour will utilize 3-D visuals and performance from the pioneering electronic music act, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

A special guest will be announced. 

This is a rare appearance for Kraftwerk, which reportedly hasn't been in St. Louis since 1975. The group includes Ralf Hütter, Henning Schmitz, Fritz Hilpert and Falk Grieffenhagen.

Showtime is 8 p.m.

Tickets are $49.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at ticketmaster.com, at the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com

 

 

