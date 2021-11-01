Kraftwerk's 3-D tour coming to the Pageant in July

Update: Kraftwerk 3-D is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. May 27. The legendary electronic music band’s 2020 tour was canceled because of the pandemic.

Tickets are $59.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

The show is presented by AEG and Steve Litman Presents.

Previous update: Kraftwerk has canceled its 3-D tour that was coming to the Pageant July 26. Refunds will be made available. The group announced the news on its website. The tour cancellation comes in the wake of the pandemic.

In May, Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider died of cancer; he'd left the band over a decade ago.