Kranzberg Arts Foundation closing all venues including the Grandel, the Dark Room, High Low, .ZACK
Terence Blanchard at the Grandel Theatre

From left, Terence Blanchard along with guitarists David Ginyard and Charles Altura perform at the Grandel Theatre in St. Louis on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Photo by Richard Pack

 Richard Pack

All Kranzberg Arts Foundation venues are closed until at least May 11 including the Grandel Theatre, High Low, the Dark Room and Sophie’s Artist Lounge. Also closed under KAF are the Marcelle, the Kranzberg Studio, Black Box and Gallery, and .ZACK Theatre. The closures come in the wake of the spread of COVID-19.

The studio from KAF executive Chris Hansen reads: “We have followed the recommendations and guidelines put in place by our government and health officials and have moved to shut down all Kranzberg Arts Foundation venue operations. This includes theatres, galleries, clubs, restaurants, cafes, and libraries. For the time being, our tenant and resident organization offices remain open. These closures will remain in place until at least May 11th.

MetroTix will be reaching out to ticket-holders with instructions for guests who can either receive a refund or donate their tickets.

“While this is a difficult time for everyone, arts organizations and artists will be particularly impacted by COVID-19 and the disruption to their jobs. We're asking for guests, as they are able to, to consider donating to the organizations instead of asking for a refund.”

Get more information at kranzbergartsfoundation.org.

