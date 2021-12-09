 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kyle bringing 'I Miss U Tour" to Delmar Hall
0 comments

Kyle bringing 'I Miss U Tour" to Delmar Hall

{{featured_button_text}}
Kyle

Kyle

 Courtesy of the artist

Kyle’s “I Miss U Tour” comes to Delmar Hall with a show at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Col3trane and Leven Kali are also on the bill.

Tickets are $32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test are required for entry.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Martha Stewart confirms she has a boyfriend

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News