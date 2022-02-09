Kyle's 'I Miss U Tour' date at Delmar Hall is rescheduled

Update: The show has been rescheduled for April 10. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Get more information by clicking here.

Original post: Kyle’s “I Miss U Tour” comes to Delmar Hall with a show at 8 p.m. Feb. 12. Col3trane and Leven Kali are also on the bill.

Tickets are $32.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test are required for entry.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.