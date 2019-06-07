Shout out to St. Louis singer Ryan Trey for receiving some very special social media love from one of Instagram’s biggest celebrities -- none other than Kylie Jenner.
On her Instagram Story (where people post clips that disappear in 24 hours), Jenner is seen grooving to Trey’s latest song “Nowhere to Run” while animated love symbols dart out around her.
Since Instagram stories vanish, Trey had to get creative in how to preserve the moment. He posted video of himself watching Jenner’s video.
“That's crazy,” he said in his own video of Jenner's recognition of him. Maybe it'll raise recognition of the song, which deserves to be a hit. After all, Jenner has 137 million followers on Instagram.
The song also features singer Bryson Tiller.