Lady Antebellum embarking on new tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Live Nation has not yet confirmed the St. Louis date, and ticket information is not available. The show is expected to be a part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket.

Says the group’s Charles Kelley: “After our Vegas residency and working on this record for the past year we are itching to get back out on the road and see how the fans gravitate to some of the deeper cuts off of “Ocean.’ We've missed those huge crowd sing-alongs and we are looking forward to having Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae light up the stage every night. May can't come fast enough."