Lady Antebellum, Incubus and Foreigner tours slated for Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre are canceled

Lady Antebellum, Incubus, and Foreigner’s tours were all canceled today; the tours were scheduled to play Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer separately. The cancellations are in wake of the current pandemic.
The bands released the news today on their social media platforms.
Lady Antebellum was Aug. 15 with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae. Foreigner and Kansas was July 26. Incubus was Sept. 1 wit 311, and was a 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show.
An #Ocean2020Tour update. pic.twitter.com/mCnCLlTNLx— Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) May 19, 2020
To all our friends, Foreigner is disappointed to share the inevitable news that our Juke Box Heroes 2020 tour will no longer be taking place. @TheMickJones had this to say: pic.twitter.com/Upj3optjVW— Foreigner (@ForeignerMusic) May 19, 2020
SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/N5iCW8O9yr— Incubus (@IncubusBand) May 19, 2020
