Lady Antebellum, Incubus and Foreigner tours slated for Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre are canceled
53rd Annual CMA Awards - Show

Charles Kelley, left, and Hillary Scott, center of Lady Antebellum perform "What if I Never Get Over You" and "Graveyard" with Halsey, at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

Lady Antebellum, Incubus, and Foreigner’s tours were all canceled today; the tours were scheduled to play Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer separately. The cancellations are in wake of the current pandemic.

The bands released the news today on their social media platforms.

Lady Antebellum was Aug. 15 with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae. Foreigner and Kansas was July 26. Incubus was Sept. 1 wit 311, and was a 105.7 The Point Big Summer Show. 

Click here and here for more information on refunding.

 

