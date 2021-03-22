 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Saint Louis' Michael Gerow passes through 'American Idol' Hollywood Week, off screen
0 comments
top story

Lake Saint Louis' Michael Gerow passes through 'American Idol' Hollywood Week, off screen

{{featured_button_text}}
156158_9574

Michael Gerow of Lake Saint Louis at “American Idol” auditions in San Diego

 Photo by John Fleenor, ABC

Michael Gerow, the 16-year-old Lake Saint Louis boy on the current season of “American Idol,” made it through the Hollywood Week rounds on Sunday’s (March 21) show. His Hollywood Week performance didn’t air on the show; Michael revealed on his own Instagram page that he made it through.

We don’t know what song he performed or what judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s reactions may have been if any.

“American Idol” returns tonight (March 22) for the duets rounds. Hopefully Michael will receive air time then. When it comes to the live shows and voting, it helps when viewers are familiar with the singers via airtime they receive on the show.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“American Idol” airs at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Michael is a junior at Chirstian High School in O’Fallon, Missouri.

 

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia's female cosmonaut inspires new Barbie

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports