Lake Saint Louis' Michael Gerow passes through 'American Idol' Hollywood Week, off screen

Michael Gerow, the 16-year-old Lake Saint Louis boy on the current season of “American Idol,” made it through the Hollywood Week rounds on Sunday’s (March 21) show. His Hollywood Week performance didn’t air on the show; Michael revealed on his own Instagram page that he made it through.

We don’t know what song he performed or what judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie’s reactions may have been if any.

“American Idol” returns tonight (March 22) for the duets rounds. Hopefully Michael will receive air time then. When it comes to the live shows and voting, it helps when viewers are familiar with the singers via airtime they receive on the show.

“American Idol” airs at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Michael is a junior at Chirstian High School in O’Fallon, Missouri.

