Lake Street Dive in Concert - Boston

Lake Street Dive with drummer Mike Calabrese (left) and lead vocalist Rachael Price

Photo by Robert E. Klein, Invision/AP

 Robert E. Klein

Lake Street Dive's Aug. 1 concert at the Pageant is sold out. Lola is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

