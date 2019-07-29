Lake Street Dive's Aug. 1 concert at the Pageant is sold out. Lola is also on the bill. Show time is at 8 p.m. Get more information at thepageant.com.
Lake Street Dive sells out the Pageant
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
View comments
Most popular
-
John McManus presses through Pacific fighting in fine World War II book
-
Tedeschi Trucks Band finds the will to carry on after loss
-
Alice Cooper is surprisingly best pared down in show that still has all the thrills
-
‘Claws,’ the full-figured, working-class answer to ‘Big Little Lies’
-
Mac's Local Eats is moving out of Dogtown and into Marine Villa neighborhood