LANY's 'Summer Tour Forever' plots a stop at St. Louis Music Park

LANY

LANY’s “Summer Tour Forever” is at St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a stop on Aug. 6. Show time is at 7 p.m.

Surfaces is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 15 at ticketmaster.com.

St. Louis Music Park will kick off its second season in May.

LANY's tour begins Aug. 3 in Columbia, MD.

