Larkin Poe heading to Delmar Hall

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour presents Larkin Poe with a show Sept. 15 at Delmar Hall. Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $27.50-$30 and go on sale at 9 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is currently closed.
Get more information at delmarhall.com.
Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but reopens this summer.
