Larkin Poe heading to Delmar Hall
Larkin Poe heading to Delmar Hall

Larkin Poe

Larkin Poe

 Photo by Jason Stoltz

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour presents Larkin Poe with a show Sept. 15 at Delmar Hall. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $27.50-$30 and go on sale at 9 a.m. June 4 at ticketmaster.com. The box office is currently closed.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

Delmar Hall has been closed since March 2020 but reopens this summer.

 

