Lavell Crawford returning to Helium Comedy Club after July shows
Lavell Crawford

Lavell Crawford. Courtesy of the artist

Lavell Crawford, who performed at Helium Comedy Club not long after it reopened its doors during the pandemic back in July, returns for shows Nov. 12-15.

Showtimes at at 7 p.m. Nov. 12, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Nov. 13-14 and 7 p.m. Nov. 15.

Tickets are $60-$180 for two, three and four-person tables.

Crawford is a St. Louis native who has appeared in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." 

Also coming to Helium:

-- Godfrey, Oct. 29-31

-- Chris Porter, Nov. 5-7

-- Carolanne Miljavac, Nov. 10

-- Desi Banks, Nov. 20-22

-- Arnez J, Nov. 27-29

-- Sam Tripoli, Dec. 3-5

-- Plastic Cup Boyz, Dec. 17-20

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

