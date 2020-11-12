Lavell Crawford sells out several shows at Helium Comedy Club this weekend

Lavell Crawford’s shows are selling out fast at Helium Comedy Club. Tonight’s 7 p.m. show is sold out, along with Friday’s 7 p.m. show and Saturday’s 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows.
Tickets are still available for Friday’s 10 p.m. show, Saturday’s 4 p.m. show and Sunday’s 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. show.
Most-read stories in this section
-
Concert venue Red Flag opens quietly, optimistically in midtown
-
Chel reclaims 'Nasty Woman' as an empowerment anthem
-
Nelly advances to semifinals on 'Dancing With the Stars,' with a little help from 2Pac
-
Adam Ferrara coming to Helium Comedy Club for New Year's Eve run
-
St. Louis roots rocker John Henry presents his truest self on new project
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today