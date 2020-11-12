 Skip to main content
Lavell Crawford sells out several shows at Helium Comedy Club this weekend
Lavell Crawford’s shows are selling out fast at Helium Comedy Club. Tonight’s 7 p.m. show is sold out, along with Friday’s 7 p.m. show and Saturday’s 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. shows.

Tickets are still available for Friday’s 10 p.m. show, Saturday’s 4 p.m. show and Sunday’s 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. show.

St. Louis native Crawford also sold out shows at Helium Comedy Club in July.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

 

