Lee Brice bringing 'Label Me Proud Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

Lee Brice at Chesterfield Amphitheater

Lee Brice performs at Chesterfield Amphitheater in Chesterfield on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Lee Brice’s “Label Me Proud Tour” comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a show on June 11.

Michael Ray and Jackson Dean are also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. April 1 at ticketmaster.com.

 

News