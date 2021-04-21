Lee Brice heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater with Lainey Wilson

Lee Brice will perform at Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show on June 12. Lainey Wilson is also on the bill.
Show time is at 6:30 p.m.
-
Takashima Record Bar opens in the Grove with a more approachable, inclusive vibe
-
Fox Theatre reopens to the public with a sold-out St. Louis comedy showcase
-
Chris Stapleton bringing his 'All-American Road Show' to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
-
St. Louis Funny Bone finds a second home at Streets of St. Charles
-
Brothers Osborne's 2021 tour heading to St. Louis Music Park
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 23 at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $40-$89.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
COVID-19 procedures and protocols are being practiced at Chesterfield Amphitheater.
Tags
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today