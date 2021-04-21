 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lee Brice heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater with Lainey Wilson
0 comments

Lee Brice heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater with Lainey Wilson

{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Brice

Lee Brice

 Courtesy of the artist

Lee Brice will perform at Chesterfield Amphitheater with a show on June 12. Lainey Wilson is also on the bill.

Show time is at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 23 at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $40-$89.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

COVID-19 procedures and protocols are being practiced at Chesterfield Amphitheater.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 things you never knew about Queen Elizabeth II

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports