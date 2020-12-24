 Skip to main content
Lee Brice, Maren Morris bringing virtual concert to Ballpark Village
Maren Morris Performs on NBC's Today Show

Maren Morris performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, March 8, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Lee Brice and Maren Morris are joining forces for a virtual concert taking place at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Ballpark Village’s FOX Sports Midwest Live! The concert will be presented on the big screen at the venue.

The Big Rigs is also on the bill, and will perform live in the venue. Whiskey Pete will spin.

Tickets are $10 will supplies last with upgraded concert experiences available. Proceeds benefit H.E.R.O.E.S. Care supporting military families locally. Click here for tickets.

92.3 WIL is presenting the event.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Recently, Ballpark Village was home to a virtual Old Dominion concert that sold out.

Get more information at stlballparkvillage.com.

 

