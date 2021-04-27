Lee DeWyze coming to Blueberry Hill Duck Room in September

Lee DeWyze is at Blueberry Hill Duck Room with a show on Sept. 19. Show time is at 8 p.m. The show is part of his “Ghost Stories Tour 2021.”
Tickets are $20-$25, $70 VIP. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.
Get more information at blueberryhill.com.
