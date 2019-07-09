Subscribe for 99¢
Lee Fields

Lee Fields & the Expressions performs at the 2013 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday June 16, 2013 in Manchester Tennessee.(Photo by John Davisson/Invision/AP)

Lee Fields & the Expressions is at the Ready Room on Sept. 19. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Neal Francis is also on the bill.

Tickets are $20-$25 and go on sale at 10 a.m. July 12 at eventbrite.com.

Get more information at thereadyroom.com.

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

