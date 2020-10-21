Legends of Hip-Hop concert at Chaifetz Arena shifts date again

Legends of Hip-Hop with Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface, 8Ball and MJG, Bun B and DJ Quik has been rescheduled once again in light of the ongoing pandemic. The new date is Oct. 16, 2021.
The original dates of the show were April 17 and Nov. 7, 2020.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
All tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.
New tickets are at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at chaifetzarena.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
