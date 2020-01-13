Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface returning to Chaifetz Arena

Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface, 8Ball & MJG, Bun B and DJ Quik is at Chaifetz Arena on April 17.
Event time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $54-$130 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.
Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
