Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface returning to Chaifetz Arena
Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface returning to Chaifetz Arena

Art Beats + Lyrics at NEO on Locust

Mystikal headlines Art Beats + Lyrics at NEO on Locust on Friday, Jan. 23, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Legends of Hip Hop with Juvenile, Mystikal, Scarface, 8Ball & MJG, Bun B and DJ Quik is at Chaifetz Arena on April 17.

Event time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $54-$130 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.

Get more information at thechaifetzarena.com.

