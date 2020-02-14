Lennon Stella coming to the Pageant

Lennon Stella comes to the Pageant with a show on July 10. The show is part of her "Three. Two. One: The Tour." Kevin Garrett is also on the tour.
Show time is at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $29.50-$32 on go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.
Get more information at thepageant.com.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
