Lennon Stella coming to the Pageant
Lennon Stella coming to the Pageant

The Chainsmokers and 5 Seconds of Summer

Lennon Stella performs at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Lennon Stella comes to the Pageant with a show on July 10. The show is part of her "Three. Two. One: The Tour." Kevin Garrett is also on the tour.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$32 on go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at ticketmaster.com, the box office and at Suite 100 at the Pageant.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

