Leon Bridges bringing his 'Gold-Diggers Sound' to St. Louis Music Park

Leon Bridges

Leon Bridges

 Photo by Justin Hardiman
Leon Bridges’ “Gold-Diggers Sound” comes to St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights with a concert on May 3. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Chiiild is also on the bill.

Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at ticketmaster.com.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is required for entry. 

The tour begins April 29 in Tulsa, OK, and celebrates his “Gold-Diggers Sound” album.

 

News