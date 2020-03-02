You are the owner of this article.
Leslie Jordan lines up an 'Over Exposed' date at River City Casino
Leslie Jordan lines up an 'Over Exposed' date at River City Casino

Actor-comedian Leslie Jordan brings his "Over Exposed" show to the Event Center at River City Casino on Aug. 21. Tickets are $24-$38 with a VIP package available. Tickets are at ticketmaster.com and at the casino.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

