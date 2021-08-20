Less Than Jake added to New Found Glory tour at the Factory, Simple Plan falls off

Update: The “Punk’s Still Not Dead” tour with New Found Glory coming to the Factory in Chesterfield on Sept. 23 has a new lineup. Simple Plan is no longer on the bill due to unforeseen circumstances.

Replacing Simple Plan is Less Than Jake, and Hot Mulligan and Lolo round out the bill.

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

Original post: Simple Plan and New Found Glory are teaming up for the “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour” coming to the Factory at the District in Chesterfield on Sept. 23. Lolo is also on the bill.

Show time is at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $34.50-$49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. May 28 at ticketmaster.com.

The Factory is scheduled to open later this summer.

