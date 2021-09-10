Lettuce concert at 'The Lot on the Landing' is canceled over a COVID-19 case

-
-
-
-
-
The Sept. 17 Lettuce concert at the new "The Lot on the Landing" concert series is canceled. A member of the band tested positive for COVID-19 and the band is pulling back on the September portion of its tour. Click here for more information.
Please read below for details on the cancellation of the September leg of the Bring Back The Love Tour: pic.twitter.com/PdVCw4NJA5— Lettuce (@lettucefunk) September 9, 2021
