Lettuce concert at 'The Lot on the Landing' is canceled over a COVID-19 case
Lettuce concert at 'The Lot on the Landing' is canceled over a COVID-19 case

Lettuce

Lettuce

 Photo by Jay Sansone/Human Being Media

The Sept. 17 Lettuce concert at the new "The Lot on the Landing" concert series is canceled. A member of the band tested positive for COVID-19 and the band is pulling back on the September portion of its tour. Click here for more information.

