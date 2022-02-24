 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lettuce concert is rescheduled for the Lot at the Big Top

Lettuce

Lettuce

 Photo by Jeremy Elder

Lettuce will perform at 8 p.m. April 27 at the Lot at the Big Top in Grand Center. The show had originally been scheduled for September 2021 at the Lot on the Landing.

Tickets are $25-$50 and are available at metrotix.com beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 25.

The show is presented by Jamo Presents.

 

 

