Lettuce concert is rescheduled for the Lot at the Big Top

Lettuce will perform at 8 p.m. April 27 at the Lot at the Big Top in Grand Center. The show had originally been scheduled for September 2021 at the Lot on the Landing.
Tickets are $25-$50 and are available at metrotix.com beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 25.
The show is presented by Jamo Presents.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
