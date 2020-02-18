Lewis Capaldi coming to Stifel Theatre

"Someone You Loved" singer Lewis Capaldi is at Stifel Theatre with a show on July 26; show time is at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices are $29.50-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Enterprise Center box office.

Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.

Capaldi’s new single is “Before You Go,” one of three new songs from “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent Entended Edition.”

The tour begins July 17 in Vancouver, BC.

Capaldi is also on Niall Horan’s “Nice to Meet Ya World Tour.”

