Lewis Capaldi's concert coming to Stifel Theatre is canceled, refunds available

Update: Lewis Capaldi's concert coming to Stifel Theatre has been canceled in wake of the current pandemic. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Capaldi left this message for fans:
“Really sorry to say that my forthcoming headline shows in North America won’t be going ahead as planned. Devastated I won’t be over to see you all but in these uncertain times it’s the safest thing to do. Refunds will be available from the places you got your original tickets from. As soon as it’s safe to think about touring again promise I’ll be doing everything I can to make plans to come back over to see you all, love being over in America is one of my favourite places to tour! Stay safe & see you soon I hope."
The Enterprise Center box office will not open until further notice. For guests who purchased tickets at the box office to an upcoming show that has been canceled, hold on to your tickets until the box office re-opens , as refunds will be issued at that time."
Click here for more information on ticket refunding.
Original post: "Someone You Loved" singer Lewis Capaldi is at Stifel Theatre with a show on July 26; show time is at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices are $29.50-$75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Enterprise Center box office.
Get more information at stifeltheatre.com.
Capaldi’s new single is “Before You Go,” one of three new songs from “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent Entended Edition.”
The tour begins July 17 in Vancouver, BC.
Capaldi is also on Niall Horan’s “Nice to Meet Ya World Tour.”
