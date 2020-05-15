Lewis Capaldi's concert coming to Stifel Theatre is canceled, refunds available

“Really sorry to say that my forthcoming headline shows in North America won’t be going ahead as planned. Devastated I won’t be over to see you all but in these uncertain times it’s the safest thing to do. Refunds will be available from the places you got your original tickets from. As soon as it’s safe to think about touring again promise I’ll be doing everything I can to make plans to come back over to see you all, love being over in America is one of my favourite places to tour! Stay safe & see you soon I hope."