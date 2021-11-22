 Skip to main content
Lights' 'Baby I'm Back Tour' coming to Delmar Hall
Lights' 'Baby I'm Back Tour' coming to Delmar Hall

Lights

Lights

 Courtesy of the artist

Lights is at Delmar Hall with a concert on April 26; show time is at 8 p.m.

The show is part of her “Baby I’m Back Tour.”

Tickets are $23-$27 on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

Get more information at delmarhall.com.

 Delmar Hall requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

 

