Lil Durk's 'The 7220 Tour' sells out at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Update: Lil Durk's “The 7220 Tour” show at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre April 29 is sold out. Doodie Lo and Booka 600 are also on the bill. The show will open the venue for the season. Click here for more information.

Original post: Lil Durk’s “The 7220 Tour” comes to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on April 29. Support act(s) will be named later.

Show time is at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $29.50-$69.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at livenation.com.

The tour supports the rapper’s upcoming “7220” album. The tour begins April 8 in Phoenix, AZ.

Lil Durk opened for Lil Baby at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre early last fall.

