Lil Duval heading to Helium Comedy Club
Lil Duval heading to Helium Comedy Club

Comedian Lil Duval is at Helium Comedy Club with shows Oct. 16-Oct. 18. The shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $70-$180 for two, three and four-person tables.

Get more information at heliumcomedy.com.

In 2017, Lil Duval's show at the Pageant was canceled in light of transphobic remarks he made on radio program "The Breakfast Club," angering those in the trans community and their allies locally who spoke out against the show.

Lil Duval has since performed locally at the Ambassador.

Lil Duval attends the 'Ride Along' Los Angeles premiere held at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 13, 2014 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)
