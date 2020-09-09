Lil Duval heading to Helium Comedy Club

Comedian Lil Duval is at Helium Comedy Club with shows Oct. 16-Oct. 18. The shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night.

In 2017, Lil Duval's show at the Pageant was canceled in light of transphobic remarks he made on radio program "The Breakfast Club," angering those in the trans community and their allies locally who spoke out against the show.