Lil Duval sells out all 6 shows at Helium Comedy Club

Update: Lil Duval has sold out all six of his upcoming shows at Helium Comedy Club.

Original post: Comedian Lil Duval is at Helium Comedy Club with shows Oct. 16-Oct. 18. The shows are at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $70-$180 for two, three and four-person tables.

In 2017, Lil Duval's show at the Pageant was canceled in light of transphobic remarks he made on radio program "The Breakfast Club," angering those in the trans community and their allies locally who spoke out against the show.

Lil Duval has since performed locally at the Ambassador.

