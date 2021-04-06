Lil Tjay coming to Pop's as part of his 'Destined 2 Win Tour'

Lil Tjay is at Pop's with a show on Oct. 14; show time is at 8 p.m. The show is a stop on the "Destined 2 Win Tour."
-
Live music ramps up with new wave of COVID-friendly St. Louis concerts
-
Isley Brothers vs. Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz battle is a win-win
-
Michael Gerow of Lake Saint Louis leaves 'American Idol' grateful for the opportunity
-
St. Louis’ the Isley Brothers release new video, ‘Friends and Family,’ with Snoop Dogg
-
Ambrosia booked for POWERplex's Drive-In St. Louis concert series
Tickets start at $39.50, and meet-and-greet packages are available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9. Tickets will be a ticketweb.com.
The show is a Mike Judy Presents.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today