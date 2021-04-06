 Skip to main content
Lil Tjay coming to Pop's as part of his 'Destined 2 Win Tour'
Lil Tjay coming to Pop's as part of his 'Destined 2 Win Tour'

Lil Tjay is at Pop's with a show on Oct. 14; show time is at 8 p.m. The show is a stop on the "Destined 2 Win Tour."

Tickets start at $39.50, and meet-and-greet packages are available. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 9. Tickets will be a ticketweb.com.

The show is a Mike Judy Presents.

