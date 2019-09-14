Lil Wayne canceled his Saturday night appearance at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre after what Clayton police said was a reported disturbance in the Ritz Carlton hotel lobby between the rapper’s entourage and hotel staff.
Sorry not doing the show tonight in St Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the ritz and 12 got involve so I gotta slide. Tht y’all f w me out here. Dam slime. It’s all luv tho— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019
The first sign of trouble came with a tweet Saturday morning from Lil Wayne that started with “Sorry not doing the show tonight in St. Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the Ritz.”
Mark Smith, Clayton’s interim police chief, said officers responded to a call at 9:53 a.m. from the Ritz Carlton.
Police said a hotel employee reported the disturbance between hotel staff and the rapper’s entourage, which numbered at least 10 people, and threats were being made.
The disturbance revolved around complaints of marijuana smells coming from Wayne’s camp.
“He wasn’t happy to be asked to open the balcony doors,” Smith said.
He said the hotel told him Wayne was not evicted from the hotel and that the rapper left voluntarily. A representative for the Ritz Carlton said in an email that as a matter of privacy, it cannot confirm or deny the identity of any of its guests.
Katch me in Cincinnati Monday !! Luv! 🤙🏾— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) September 14, 2019
Lil Wayne, in a later tweet, told followers to “katch me in Cincinnati Monday.”
Lil Wayne canceled his set before the tour’s July 26 show in Tampa because of illness. Early in the tour’s run, he walked out of a show, saying he wasn’t happy with the crowd.
The Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre, in Maryland Heights, said that despite Lil Wayne’s cancellation, two other acts in the Saturday night show — Blink-182 and Neck Deep — would perform as scheduled.
Refunds are available for those seeking them at point of purchase.
Way to disappoint all your fans. That’s the only reason I spent 300$ on tickets was to surprise my boyfriend to go see his favorite artist. I can’t believe ur cancelling again man get over ur childish differences and do what you say you’re gonna do. 😒— erica (@Sovelty) September 14, 2019
How is it that he is missing so many days on one tour? Blink manages to make it to the shows. #davegrohl plays with a broken leg.— Lux (@LUXonRadio) September 14, 2019
Every time Lil Wayne tweets, a high school English teacher kills herself— dallas12356 (@dallas123561) September 14, 2019
Good morning my luv!!! WTF Though were the luv go? Damn Wayne what happened now? As a real fan you know I keep it real with you at all times and I definitely have your back.But this is beginning to be a problem with the unforeseen circumstances boo get the goons and check 👌— LIL WAYNE'S #1 FAN 💯👌 (@TashaMc01369689) September 14, 2019
What are you like 40 years old, getting kicked out of hotels and not making shows?— John Holihan (@JHolihan) September 14, 2019
No surprise here. Another let down by my once favorite rapper. I went to show in NY only to have him cancel hour before he was supposed to go on. His excuse then was weather and his plane wouldn’t take off. Lies. Quit playing games with your fans bro.— Kenzie Yewman (@KYewman08) September 14, 2019
You can stay at my apartment slime. Pull up, im in chesterfield— Mike Rotch (@saiyanprince22) September 14, 2019