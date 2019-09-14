Subscribe for 99¢
Injuries reported in stampede at Lil Wayne's music festival

Lil Wayne is not performing tonight as part of his co-headlining tour with Blink-182 coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The first sign of trouble came with a tweet this morning from Lil Wayne that started with “Sorry not doing the show tonight in St. Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the Ritz.”

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre confirmed Lil Wayne is not performing. Blink-182 and Neck Deep will still perform as the show will go on at 7:30 p.m. Refunds are available for those seeking them.

Mark Smith, interim Chief of Police for Clayton, said officers responded to a call at 9:53 a.m. today from the Ritz-Carlton. A hotel employee said there was a disturbance in the lobby between hotel staff and rapper’s entourage, which numbered at least ten people, and threats were being made. The disturbance revolved around complaints of marijuana smells coming from Wayne’s camp.

“He wasn’t happy to be asked to open the balcony doors,” Smith said.

He said the hotel told him Wayne was not evicted from the hotel, and that the rapper left voluntarily, though the rapper’s tweet said he was kicked out. The Ritz-Carlton didn't respond to an inquiry.

Lil Wayne later tweeted to catch him in Cincinnati Monday.

Early in the tour’s run, Lil Wayne walked out of a show, expressing he wasn’t happy with the crowd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

