Lil Wayne is not performing tonight as part of his co-headlining tour with Blink-182 coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.

The first sign of trouble came with a tweet Saturday morning from Lil Wayne that started with “Sorry not doing the show tonight in St. Lou kuz I was just kik’d out the Ritz.”

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre confirmed Lil Wayne is not performing. Blink-182 and Neck Deep will still perform as the show will go on at 7:30 p.m. Refunds are available for those seeking them at point of purchase.

Mark Smith, Clayton's interim police chief, said officers responded to a call at 9:53 a.m. today from the Ritz-Carlton. A hotel employee said there was a disturbance in the lobby between hotel staff and the rapper’s entourage, which numbered at least 10 people, and threats were being made. The disturbance revolved around complaints of marijuana smells coming from Wayne’s camp.

“He wasn’t happy to be asked to open the balcony doors,” Smith said.

He said the hotel told him Wayne was not evicted from the hotel, and that the rapper left voluntarily, though the rapper’s tweet said he was kicked out. A representative for Ritz-Carlton said in an email that as a matter of privacy, it cannot confirm or deny the identity of any of its guests.

Lil Wayne later tweeted to catch him in Cincinnati Monday.

Lil Wayne canceled his set before the tour's July 26 show in Tampa because of illness. Early in the tour’s run, he walked out of a show, saying he wasn’t happy with the crowd.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

