Lindsey Buckingham heading to the Pageant
Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie at Fox Theatre

Lindsey Buckingham performs with Christine McVie at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Lindsey Buckingham is at the Pageant with a show on May 1. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Reserved tickets start at $45 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

