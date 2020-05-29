You are the owner of this article.
Lindsey Buckingham's postponed concert at the Pageant has been canceled
Lindsey Buckingham's postponed concert at the Pageant has been canceled

Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie at Fox Theatre

Lindsey Buckingham performs with Christine McVie at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

Update: Lindsey Buckingham's rescheduled concert at the Pageant set for July 31 has been canceled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. Click here for more information.

The show changes are in wake of the current pandemic.

Previous Update: Lindsey Buckingham's May 1 concert at the Pageant has moved to 8 p.m. July 31. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Michelle Willis is also on the bill. The show had been postponed in the wake of the COVID pandemic. Get more information at thepageant.com.

Original post: Lindsey Buckingham is at the Pageant with a show on May 1. Show time is at 8 p.m.

Reserved tickets start at $45 at ticketmaster.com and at the box office. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Get more information at thepageant.com.

