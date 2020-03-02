You are the owner of this article.
Lindsey Stirling bringing her 'Artemis Tour' to St. Louis Music Park
Lindsey Stirling bringing her 'Artemis Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

Lindsey Stirling

Courtesy of the artist

Lindsey Stirling brings her “Artemis Tour” to St. Louis Music Park on July 6 with special guests Kiesza and Mako.

Show time is at 7 p.m. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. Ticket prices are $29.50-$199.50.

The tour kicks off June 25 in Minneapolis on June 25.

In a statement, she said: “After taking the ‘Artemis’ tour all over the world, I can't wait to finally bring it home to the states. I never know how to describe my shows but they are theatrical, full of choreography, costumes, and a light show that would make a DJ feel quite at home. This ‘Artemis’ tour is my biggest and boldest show yet and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.” 

 

