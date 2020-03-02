Lindsey Stirling bringing her 'Artemis Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

Lindsey Stirling brings her “Artemis Tour” to St. Louis Music Park on July 6 with special guests Kiesza and Mako.
Show time is at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre box office. Ticket prices are $29.50-$199.50.
The tour kicks off June 25 in Minneapolis on June 25.
In a statement, she said: “After taking the ‘Artemis’ tour all over the world, I can't wait to finally bring it home to the states. I never know how to describe my shows but they are theatrical, full of choreography, costumes, and a light show that would make a DJ feel quite at home. This ‘Artemis’ tour is my biggest and boldest show yet and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.”