Lindsey Stirling bringing her 'Artemis Tour' to St. Louis Music Park

In a statement, she said: “After taking the ‘Artemis’ tour all over the world, I can't wait to finally bring it home to the states. I never know how to describe my shows but they are theatrical, full of choreography, costumes, and a light show that would make a DJ feel quite at home. This ‘Artemis’ tour is my biggest and boldest show yet and it’s a joy to perform. I hope you love it.”