List of postponed and canceled concerts at the Pageant, Delmar Hall and Blueberry Hill Duck Room

The Pageant, Delmar Hall and Blueberry Hill Duck Room list a number of shows either postponed or canceled as the result of the coronavirus outbreak. Delmar Hall and Blueberry Hill Duck Room fall below St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s banning of events with over 1,000 people, though shows at the Pageant are often over 1,000 in attendance.

Here is the list (up to this point).

• Galactic at Delmar Hall, March 12, postponed with new date to be announced.

• Slow Pup, Kevin Krauter, Divino Nino at Blueberry Hill Duck Room March 12, canceled

• Allen Stone at Delmar Hall March 13, postponed with new date to be announced

• Mindy Smith at Blueberry Hill Duck Room March 13, postponed to Sept. 25.

• Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Pageant March 14 and 15, postponed to Sept. 5-6

• Ryan Hurd at Delmar Hall March 14, postponed to Oct. 17

• Anna Burch at Blueberry Hill Duck Room March 15, canceled

• Dermot Kennedy at the Pageant, March 16, postponed, new date to be announced

• The Burney Sisters at Blueberry Hill Duck Room, March 21, canceled

• Wine & Crime at Delmar Hall March 23, postponed, new date to be announced

• Railroad Earth at the Pageant March 25, postponed, new date to be announced

• Control Top at Blueberry Hill Duck Room, March 25, canceled

• Rubi at Blueberry Hill Duck Room March 27, canceled