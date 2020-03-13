List of postponed and rescheduled concerts at River City Casino

All concerts scheduled to take place at River City Casino are called off. Concerts taking place now through early May will be rescheduled out of concern for “the health and well being of guests and team members,” as the coronavirus continues to pose risks. Concerts include Ricky Skaggs, the Gatlin Brothers and Tab Benoit, and the Real Housewives of New Jersey event.

See the changes made to River City’s schedule below:

-- Shamrock FC Mixed Martial Arts, March 14, postponed with new date to be announced

-- Gatlin Brothers, March 20, postponed with new date to be announced

-- Tab Benoit, March 21, rescheduled to July 12

-- One Night of Queen, March 22, postponed with new date to be announced

-- Bat: The Music of Meatloaf April 2, postponed with new date to be announced

-- Chicks with Hits, April 9, rescheduled to Aug. 20

-- Ozark Mountain Daredevils, April 11, postponed with new date to be announced

-- Ricky Skaggs, April 16, postponed with new date to be announced

-- Shooting Star, April 17, postponed with new date to be announced

-- Frank Marino April 26, postponed with new date to be announced

-- Real Housewives of New Jersey, rescheduled to Oct. 25.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new dates. For additional details go to rivercity.com.