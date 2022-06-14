Listen up: Introducing a new way to get the latest St. Louis music news

Gabe Hartwig Gabe Hartwig is the deputy features editor for the Post-Dispatch's Go! Magazine and STL Life section. Follow Gabe Hartwig Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Post-Dispatch pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson has been keeping St. Louis plugged in for more than two decades. Now there's a new way to keep up with the latest from the local music scene.

Kevin's new weekly Blender newsletter — loyal readers will recognize the name from his popular music blog — is filled with concert news, profiles on local artists, insight from the music scene, and even some exclusive content you won't find on STLtoday or in the Post-Dispatch.

It's free and delivered directly to your inbox every Wednesday. Just visit stltoday.com/newsletters, and scroll down to the Blender to add it to your subscriptions.

While you're there, don't forget to add Entertainment Extra, our daily roundup of arts news, and the First Course, restaurant critic Ian Froeb's new dining newsletter.

