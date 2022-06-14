 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Listen up: Introducing a new way to get the latest St. Louis music news

Kevin C. Johnson

Post-Dispatch pop music critic Kevin C. Johnson has been keeping St. Louis plugged in for more than two decades. Now there's a new way to keep up with the latest from the local music scene. 

Kevin's new weekly Blender newsletter — loyal readers will recognize the name from his popular music blog — is filled with concert news, profiles on local artists, insight from the music scene, and even some exclusive content you won't find on STLtoday or in the Post-Dispatch. 

It's free and delivered directly to your inbox every Wednesday. Just visit stltoday.com/newsletters, and scroll down to the Blender to add it to your subscriptions.

While you're there, don't forget to add Entertainment Extra, our daily roundup of arts news, and the First Course, restaurant critic Ian Froeb's new dining newsletter.

