Little Dylan lines up New Year's Eve concert at Blue Strawberry

Blues act Little Dylan will perform a New Year’s Eve show at Blue Strawberry; the live show will also be available as a livestream event.

Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $70 for the show and three-course dinner. The livestream is $15.

Get dinner and ticket information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

All seating will be socially distanced and masks are required and enforced. The venue’s COVID-19 protocols are available on the website.

