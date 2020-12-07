 Skip to main content
Little Dylan lines up New Year's Eve concert at Blue Strawberry
Virtual concert to replace Blues at the Arch

Dylan Triplett, center, lead singer of the band, Little Dylan, performs on Friday, July 31, 2020, as drummer Marcus Webster and guitarist Mitch Montaldo accompany for Blues at the Arch, a virtual concert series recorded at the Gateway Arch Visitor Center. In addition to Little Dylan, three other performers' sets, all recorded on the same day, will stream weekly at 6pm at archpark.org and on the Gateway Arch Park?s Facebook page beginning August 7 with Uvee Hayes. Second will be Little Dylan, Kingdom Brothers and Carolyn Mason. The series was produced by the Gateway Arch Park Foundation in partnership with the National Blues Museum and the National Park Service and presented by Emerson. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Blues act Little Dylan will perform a New Year’s Eve show at Blue Strawberry; the live show will also be available as a livestream event.

Dinner is at 6:30 p.m. with the show at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $70 for the show and three-course dinner. The livestream is $15.

Get dinner and ticket information at bluestrawberrystl.com.

All seating will be socially distanced and masks are required and enforced. The venue’s COVID-19 protocols are available on the website.

 

