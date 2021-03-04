 Skip to main content
Little Dylan, Sean Canan Aaron Kamm among the concerts coming to City Foundry STL
Little Dylan, Sean Canan Aaron Kamm among the concerts coming to City Foundry STL,

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

Aaron Kamm and the One Drops

 Courtesy of Nick Geile Photography

Sean Canan’s Voodoo CSNY, Tropidelic with the Ries Brothers, Little Dylan’s All-STL Tribute, and Aaron Kamm and One Drops are the first concerts coming to City Foundry STL’s (3700 Forest Park Ave.) new concert series.

The concerts are presented by Jamo Presents, and will be the public’s first look at City Foundry STL, a food hall, market, retail, entertainment and office space and more tentatively opening in late spring/early summer. 

Here’s the rundown:

-- Sean Canan’s Voodoo CSNY, 7 p.m. March 11, $16-$24

-- Tropidelic with the Ries Brothers, 7 p.m. March 12, $17-$21

-- Little Dylan’s All-STL Tribute, 7 p.m. March 13, $15-$20 (in conjunction with 314 Day)

-- Aaron Kamm and the One Drops, 7 p.m. March 14, tickets are sold out

Tickets will be sold in groups of two to six. 

Get tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Masks will be required when entering and exiting, when guests leave their designated pods and while interacting with venue staff. 

One-way systems will keep traffic organized, and strict hygiene protocols will be in use. Concessions ordering will be contactless.

Jamo Presents is the team behind last year’s the Lot pop-up concert series.

Get more information at jamopresents.com.

 

