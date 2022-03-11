 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Little Feat's concert at the Factory is rescheduled for the summer

Little Feat

From left: Sam Clayton, Scott Sharrard, Bill Payne, Tony Leone, Fred Tackett and Kenny Gradney of Little Feat

 Photo by Hank Randall

Little Feat's concert March 11 at the Factory is postponed over illness. The new date is July 24.

Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. 

Get more information at thefactorystl.com.

