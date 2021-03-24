 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little River Band coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater for socially-distanced concert
0 comments

Little River Band coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater for socially-distanced concert

{{featured_button_text}}
Little River Band

Little River Band

 Courtesy of ITS Promotions

Little River Band is heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater for a concert at 8 p.m. May 8.

The show is socially distanced with four-person pods in the pit with fixed seats. The lawn is general admission but concert-goers must be spaced apart.

Lawn tickets will to on sale at 10 a.m. today (March 24) followed by reserved seat tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. 

Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and are at eventbrite.com.

The show will benefit Keep Live Alive St. Louis.

Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Zoo president Jeffrey Bonner reflects on his career

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports