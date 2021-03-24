Little River Band coming to Chesterfield Amphitheater for socially-distanced concert

Little River Band is heading to Chesterfield Amphitheater for a concert at 8 p.m. May 8.
The show is socially distanced with four-person pods in the pit with fixed seats. The lawn is general admission but concert-goers must be spaced apart.
Lawn tickets will to on sale at 10 a.m. today (March 24) followed by reserved seat tickets on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Tickets are $49.50-$69.50 and are at eventbrite.com.
The show will benefit Keep Live Alive St. Louis.
Get more information at chesterfieldamphitheater.com.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.