 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little River Band, Pat Travers and other shows are rescheduled at River City Casino
0 comments

Little River Band, Pat Travers and other shows are rescheduled at River City Casino

{{featured_button_text}}
Pat Travers Band

Pat Travers Band

 Courtesy of the artist

A number of shows at the Event Center at River City Casino including the Little River Band and One Night of Queen are being rescheduled.

-- The Electric Light Orchestra Experience moves from Feb. 12, 2021 to March 12, 2022

-- One Night of Queen moves from April 2, 2021 to March 25, 2022

-- The Little River Band moves from April 3, 2021 t0 Oct. 16, 2021

-- Pat Travers moves from May 7, 2021 to Oct. 15, 2021.

Refunds are through ticketmaster.com. New tickets sales are available at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

 

0 comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Drag brunch sells out at Ballpark Village
The Blender

Drag brunch sells out at Ballpark Village

The event is Jan. 31. Performing will be Missouri Entertainer of the Year Tabbi Katt, Missouri National Showgirl At-Large Tassandra Crush, Miss Gay Missouri America 2014 Adria Andrews and St. Louis comedy queen Desiree Declyne.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports