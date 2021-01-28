Little River Band, Pat Travers and other shows are rescheduled at River City Casino

A number of shows at the Event Center at River City Casino including the Little River Band and One Night of Queen are being rescheduled.

-- The Electric Light Orchestra Experience moves from Feb. 12, 2021 to March 12, 2022

-- One Night of Queen moves from April 2, 2021 to March 25, 2022

-- The Little River Band moves from April 3, 2021 t0 Oct. 16, 2021

-- Pat Travers moves from May 7, 2021 to Oct. 15, 2021.

Refunds are through ticketmaster.com. New tickets sales are available at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.