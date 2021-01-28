Little River Band, Pat Travers and other shows are rescheduled at River City Casino

A number of shows at the Event Center at River City Casino including the Little River Band and One Night of Queen are being rescheduled.
-- The Electric Light Orchestra Experience moves from Feb. 12, 2021 to March 12, 2022
-- One Night of Queen moves from April 2, 2021 to March 25, 2022
-- The Little River Band moves from April 3, 2021 t0 Oct. 16, 2021
-- Pat Travers moves from May 7, 2021 to Oct. 15, 2021.
Refunds are through ticketmaster.com. New tickets sales are available at 10 a.m. Jan. 27.
Get more information at rivercity.com.
