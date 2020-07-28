Little River Band, Ricky Skaggs' concerts rescheduled at River City Casino

Little River Band, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, and Pat Travers’ concerts at the Event Center at River City Casino have been rescheduled for new dates.

-- Little River Band, originally scheduled for Oct. 3, 2020, moved to April 3, 2021

-- Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, originally scheduled for Sept. 13, 2020, moved to April 9, 2021.

-- Pat Travers, originally scheduled for Nov. 4, 2020, moved to May 7, 2021

-- Shooting Star, originally scheduled for Nov. 6, rescheduled for May 14, 2021

Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the new dates. Refunds are available for those who can’t make the new dates.

Get more information at rivercity.com.

The changes come in the wake of the current pandemic.

